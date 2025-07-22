Why The Hyundai Creta Has Ruled India's SUV Market?

The Hyundai Creta has dominated India's SUV market for ten years, achieving remarkable sales figures and capturing a significant market share. Its popularity stems from a blend of stylish design, modern features, and diverse engine options.

For the past ten years, one SUV has ruled India's car scene: the Hyundai Creta. Launched in 2015, this compact SUV is a favorite not just in India, but globally. With over 1.5 million sold, even big names like Tata and Mahindra are watching its success. Its mix of cool features, stylish design, and dependability has made it super popular.

The Creta's ten-year journey shows how a mid-size SUV can become a market leader. In 2015, SUV choices were limited, but by 2025, the market is packed with strong competitors. Yet, the Creta stayed on top. Hyundai's ability to keep the car fresh with features people want is key to its success.

People shifting from small cars to feature-packed SUVs is reflected in the Creta's popularity. Sales have grown stronger over the years. From 92,926 units in 2016, it jumped to 186,919 in 2024. Hyundai revealed that the Creta led not just SUVs but the entire passenger vehicle segment for three months in the first half of 2025. It holds over 31% of the mid-size SUV market, impressive given the competition.

First-time car buyers choosing the Creta increased from 12% in 2020 to 29% in 2024. Hyundai has taken the Creta global, exporting it to 13 countries, with 287,000 units shipped overseas. From panoramic sunroofs to connected tech and multiple engine choices – petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, and electric – the Creta offers versatility.

Manual and automatic versions are available, giving buyers flexibility. The Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel version offers up to 21.8 kmpl, while petrol versions give around 17 kmpl. With demand for sunroof-equipped and feature-rich models rising, the Hyundai Creta has become a hot buy.