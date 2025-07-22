Karan Johar Confirms Dhadak 2 Release Date And Set To Compete With Son Of Sardaar 2

In a rare statement, Karan Johar confirmed the release date of Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. With much speculation and rumor milling about, the romance drama will hit theatres on August 1, 2025-Son of Sardaar 2's much-coveted other rival, starring Ajay Devgan.

Karan Johar Confirms Dhadak 2 Release Date

Rumors regarding yet another romantic drama, currently shattering box office records-Saiyaara-gave many insiders the impression that Dhadak 2 would be delayed. Johar and his team have held their own, firmly. Johar stated that he believes in the film's story and the chemistry between its leading couple. Social media saw a confirmation from trade analyst Taran Adarsh, thus putting all speculation to rest.

Dhadak 2 sees Shazia Iqbal at the helm and is a Hindi adaptation of the critically lauded Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The tale follows Nilesh and Vidhi, two college students who fall in love but face serious social backlash over caste differences. The film is expected to traverse sensitive social topics with nuance and emotional clarity, something that Karan Johar's recent projects have been known for.

At the trailer launch, Johar praised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for their "compassionate" handling of the film. He added that after the movie was delayed due to certification and some creative changes, he stands proud of the outcome.

Clash of Genres

Dhadak 2 is more about deep romance and socially relevant narratives, while Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to deliver a bit of patriotic comedy and action carried forward from its 2012 predecessor. A contrasting cinematic bouquet will therefore be provided to the audiences over the first weekend of August in terms of genre.

This was one movie-offers-Industry-watchers have their thinking hats on for this kind of clash; what with Saiyaara still flexing its muscles. Will Dhadak 2 squeeze into the racket? Or is it Son of Sardaar 2 winning the crowd due to its mass appeal?

The Stakes

To Johar, Dhadak 2 is not just a sequel; it is a statement. With a really fresh pairing, tackling relevant social issues, and having a clear-cut release strategy, the film seeks to set discussions going and reach beyond the multiplex audiences.