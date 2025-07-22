Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Speaker UT Khader Says Truth Must Emerge Through SIT Probe
Mangaluru: The recent burial case in Dharmasthala has ignited widespread discussions across Karnataka, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Speaker UT Khader, speaking in Mangaluru, expressed hope that the investigation would uncover the truth.
Truth Must Prevail: Speaker UT Khader
"The truth must come out. A proper investigation will reveal everything. Whatever legal action is necessary will be taken. It's not right to pass judgement while the investigation is ongoing. Everyone should introspect. Actions that tarnish the sanctity of a place like Dharmasthala should be avoided," said Speaker Khader.
He added, "Institutions are built through money, effort, and trust. Many people benefit from them today. Whoever the culprits are, the truth should emerge, and legal action must follow. Everyone needs to cooperate with the investigation."
39-Year-Old Padmalatha Murder Case Resurfaces
The burial case has also brought renewed attention to the 39-year-old Padmalatha murder case in Dharmasthala, reigniting demands for justice.
Disappearance and Murder of Padmalatha
On December 22, 1986, Padmalatha from Bolyaru village went missing on her way to Ujire College. After 56 days of intensive searching, her skeletal remains were discovered in the Netravati River, with her hands and legs bound. Despite protests and a CID investigation, no suspects were identified, and the case was eventually closed.
Padmalatha was the daughter of a prominent communist leader in Dharmasthala. Allegations of rape and murder have long surrounded the case, which has now come back into the public eye.
Chandravathi Seeks SIT Probe for Sister's Case
Speaking to Media, Padmalatha's sister Chandravathi said, "We haven't received justice for our sister's murder. In light of the recent developments, our sister's case should also be investigated by the SIT."
Will the SIT Expand Its Scope?
While the SIT has been formed specifically to investigate the recent Dharmasthala burial case, many now await to see whether the decades-old Padmalatha murder will also be included in its scope.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment