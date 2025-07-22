How Trump Turned Truth Social Into His Loudest Megaphone Yet

Donald Trump didn't just launch another social app - he turned Truth Social into his personal broadcast network. From policy bombshells to viral rants, Trump's posts reach millions of devoted followers, shaping headlines and stirring controversy day and night. But is Truth Social just an echo chamber, or does it really rival the mainstream giants? Dive into the data, the influence, and the reality behind Trump's digital megaphone.

