Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British F-35 Fighter Jet Takes Off From Kerala After Emergency Landing


2025-07-22 06:11:43
The British Navy's F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, successfully took off today. The aircraft had landed due to technical issues. After necessary checks and repairs, the advanced stealth fighter resumed its mission from Kerala.

