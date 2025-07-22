British F-35 Fighter Jet Takes Off From Kerala After Emergency Landing

The British Navy's F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, successfully took off today. The aircraft had landed due to technical issues. After necessary checks and repairs, the advanced stealth fighter resumed its mission from Kerala.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.