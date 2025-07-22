Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 477 July 22 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-477 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-477 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-477 on July 22:

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SV 238887

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 238887

SO 238887

SP 238887

SR 238887

SS 238887

ST 238887

SU 238887

SW 238887

SX 238887

SY 238887

SZ 238887

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SN 433723

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SO 405559

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.