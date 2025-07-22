Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 477 July 22 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-477 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-477 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-477 on July 22:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
SV 238887
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
SN 238887
SO 238887
SP 238887
SR 238887
SS 238887
ST 238887
SU 238887
SW 238887
SX 238887
SY 238887
SZ 238887
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
SN 433723
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
SO 405559
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 200
9th Prize: Rs 100
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
