Rakesh Roshan Recovers After Neck Angioplasty Shares Health Update And Important Advice

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan has returned home from the hospital after recovering. After returning, he has given an update on his health. He has also shared a photo on social media, in which he is seen inside the hospital with the medical team that treated him. In the caption of the photo, he has also told what happened to him and how is his condition now? Actually, recently Rakesh Roshan was suddenly admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where his angioplasty was done.

What happened to Rakesh Roshan?

Rakesh Roshan wrote in his social media post on Tuesday, "The carotid arteries leading to the brain were 75% blocked. This week has been a complete eye-opener. During the routine full-body checkup, the doctor asked me to get a heart sonography along with a neck sonography. There were no symptoms, yet both my arteries leading to the brain were 75% blocked, which can be dangerous if ignored. I immediately admitted myself to the hospital and got the procedures done to get rid of it."

How is Rakesh Roshan's condition now?

Giving a health update in his post, Rakesh Roshan further wrote, "Now I am back home. I am completely fine and hope to resume my workout soon. I hope this will inspire others to pay attention to health. Especially in matters of heart and mind."

Important advice from Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan further advised, "Heart CT scan and carotid brain artery sonography are extremely important for all people above the age of 45-50. I think it is important to keep in mind that prevention is always better than cure. I wish you all a healthy and aware year."

When was Rakesh Roshan admitted to the hospital?

75-year-old Rakesh Roshan was admitted to the hospital on July 17. His daughter Sunaina confirmed this in a conversation with Amar Ujala. She said that he had undergone angioplasty on his neck.