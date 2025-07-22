3 Signs Cody Rhodes May Be Aligning With The Rock As A Heel At WWE Summerslam 2025

Cody Rhodes' behavior on SmackDown is raising eyebrows. A possible partnership with The Rock could be brewing ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Cody Rhodes has always been seen as WWE's heroic top guy, but last week, fans saw a very different side of him. During a heated SmackDown segment, he didn't hesitate to lay out John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Title. The aggression didn't stop there, as he even sent Cena crashing through a table during the contract signing.

This shift in tone suggests Cody's no longer holding back. His promo also made it clear he hasn't forgotten The Rock. By referencing the Final Boss and claiming he didn't flinch in his presence, Cody may have dropped a not-so-subtle hint at where he's heading next.

It wasn't just words and actions that told the story, Cody's look spoke volumes. On the most recent SmackDown, Rhodes appeared wearing The Rock's signature sunglasses, the very ones the Great One wore during his return on RAW's Netflix debut. But it didn't end there. Cody was also spotted sporting the same Rolex watch gifted to The Rock before his WrestleMania XL exit.

That kind of symbolism rarely goes unnoticed in WWE. Wearing items associated with the Final Boss hints at admiration, alignment, or a power shift that fans may not be ready for.

John Cena's retirement tour is in full swing, with only a few appearances left. The WWE Universe largely wants to see him close his legendary career as a fan favorite. But for that to happen, there needs to be a major heel force standing in his way.

Cody turning heel and teaming up with The Rock could be that trigger. The duo could represent the ultimate villainous force heading into SummerSlam, setting up Cena for one last heroic stand. If WWE builds it right, fans could see a Title vs. Career match that ends Cena's journey and fully cements Cody's transformation.