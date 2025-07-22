Delhi Govt Hikes Cash Awards For Olympic Winners Announces Group A Jobs For Gold And Silver Medallists Details Here
In addition to the cash incentives, the government will also offer Group A jobs to gold and silver medallists, while bronze medallists will be eligible for Group B positions in government services.
The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat here.
"Today, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, a Cabinet meeting was held. Various important decisions were taken for Delhi's development, students and youth," Sood told a press conference.
"There were historic decisions taken under the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were awarded ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore earlier... to encourage the sports ecosystem, Olympic gold medallists will now be given ₹7 crore, silver medallists ₹5 crore and bronze medallists ₹3 crore," he said.
Sood announced that the Gold and Silver medallists will be given Group A jobs while the bronze medallists will be given Group B jobs in the Delhi government.
Sood also announced that under the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme, free laptops would be provided to students to ensure the holistic development of the youth.
"As many as 1,200 meritorious students who have passed Class 10 with good marks will be given i7 laptops. This will benefit students from underprivileged backgrounds," he added.
(With inouts from news agency PTI)
