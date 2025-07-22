Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Secures Real-Estate Location For It's Franchisee In The City Of Grand Prairie, Alberta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has secured a real-estate location for its franchisee in the city of Grand Prairie, Alberta. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").







"We are pleased that in just over two short months we were able to secure our Heal franchisee who signed Heal's 50th franchise agreement on May 13th, 2025, with a real-estate location expected to open in Q4 2025," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Heal Wellness continues to strengthen its development pipeline and drive consistent organic growth with a steady stream of signed franchise agreements and the securing of strategic real estate across Canada. Our progress reinforces our expansion strategy while generating long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada."







As we move into the second half of 2025 and planning for 2026, Happy Belly remains focused on accelerating growth through both organic development and strategic acquisitions. Heal Wellness is rapidly gaining national brand recognition, establishing itself as Canada's first true coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand as it gains traction across new markets, building customer loyalty and brand visibility at an impressive pace-further validating our long-term vision and the strength of our franchise model. With 195 units secured through national development agreements-Heal is delivering on its promise of scalable, asset-light expansion while deepening customer loyalty and market presence. The progress of Heal's national expansion reflects Happy Belly's core vision and commitment to building a leading force in the Canadian QSR sector."

"The broader Happy Belly portfolio now boasts 616 contractually committed retail locations across various stages of development, construction, and operation. This momentum-fueled by a proven franchise model, experienced operators, and strategic site selection-is translating into meaningful and shareholder value. As we scale nationally with a repeatable, asset-light framework, we are laying the foundation for sustained and predictable growth across our entire brand ecosystem through 2026 and beyond."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



Grande Prairie, Alberta presents a strong opportunity for a smoothie and açaí bowl restaurant due to its youthful, health-conscious population, growing economy, and limited competition in the health-focused fast-casual space. As a regional hub for northwestern Alberta, the city attracts not only local residents but also consumers from surrounding communities, expanding the potential customer base. The city's active lifestyle culture-supported by recreational facilities, parks, and fitness centers-aligns well with demand for nutritious, on-the-go food options. With a population nearing 70,000 and steady economic growth driven by diverse industries, Grande Prairie offers the right mix of demographics, disposable income, and market gap to support the success of a wellness-oriented food concept.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer