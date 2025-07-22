The Vistria Group Promotes Max Vielmetti, Shane Maloney, Michael Shaid, And Steve Upham To Principal

The promotions reflect the firm's commitment to recognizing exceptional talent and strengthening leadership across key investment areas.

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both superior financial returns and meaningful impact, announced the promotions of four Vice Presidents across the firm's Healthcare, Real Estate, and Credit teams. These promotions come at a time when Vistria is experiencing strong growth across its strategies and cultivating the next generation of investment leaders.

"These promotions reflect the exceptional talent and dedication that Max, Shane, Michael, and Steve have demonstrated throughout their tenure at Vistria," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "We believe that investing in our people is just as important as investing in our industries. Their elevated roles will enable them to take on greater leadership responsibilities as we continue to scale our platform and keep up our strong momentum across healthcare, real estate, and credit."

Max Vielmetti joined the Healthcare team as a Vice President in 2022. Prior to joining Vistria, Max was an Associate and Vice President at CVC Capital Partners in New York. Max started his career at Deutsche Bank in financial sponsor leveraged finance. Most recently, he helped lead Vistria's investments in Ora Clinical and Medalogix/Forcura and has also played an active role in supporting Alcami, CareMetx, tango, Sevita and Help at Home over the past three years. He received a B.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering from the University of Wisconsin.

"Max has been instrumental in executing complex healthcare transactions and has demonstrated a keen ability to identify compelling investment opportunities across healthcare," said David Schuppan, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group. "His analytical rigor and collaborative approach make him an invaluable asset to our healthcare team, and I'm excited to see him take on expanded responsibilities as Principal."

Shane Maloney joined the Healthcare team as an Associate in 2018 and re-joined as Vice President in 2022 after earning his M.B.A in Health Care Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Shane was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Industrials Group at Goldman Sachs. Shane helped lead the recent investment in AnewHealth and Alcami and he actively supports Behavioral Health Group (BHG), Sandstone, Beacon, AIS, and Angel MedFlight. Shane also helped support the successful exits of St. Croix Hospice, HomeFree, and Agape. He received a B.B.A. in Finance, Investment, and Banking from the University of Wisconsin

"Shane has been a key contributor to our healthcare team's success," said Amy Christensen, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group. "His deep understanding of healthcare dynamics and strong execution capabilities position him well for continued leadership in driving value creation across our portfolio."

Michael Shaid joined the Real Estate team as a Vice President in 2022. Prior to joining Vistria, Michael was on the Acquisitions & Investments team at L+M Fund Management and also spent several years working alongside many of his current colleagues in the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group (UIG). Michael helped lead Vistria's investment in the public housing transformation of Reid & Park Rock Apartments in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority and has also played an active role in Vistria's investment activity throughout the United States. Michael graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Political Science and a minor in Urban Real Estate & Development.

"Michael brings exceptional expertise in affordable and workforce housing, having successfully underwritten and managed complex real estate investments that deliver both strong returns and meaningful social impact." said Margaret Anadu, Senior Partner who leads and founded the firm's Real Estate strategy at The Vistria Group. "This promotion recognizes his significant contributions to building our Real Estate portfolio and broader strategy."

Steve Upham joined the Credit team as a Vice President in 2023. Prior to joining Vistria, Steve was a Vice President at Golub Capital, where he was responsible for underwriting and managing debt investments supporting private equity-owned companies. Prior to Golub, Steve worked at Genstar Capital and started his career at Robert W. Baird. Since joining Vistria, Steve has helped lead five new investments out of Vistria's Credit Fund and has actively supported the Flagship investment teams in a Debt Capital Markets role. Steve received a B.S.B.A in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University – Kelley School of Business.

"Steve has proven himself to be a skilled credit investor with a strong track record of identifying and structuring debt investments across multiple sectors," said Katie Hockman, Partner and Head of Debt Capital Markets and Credit at The Vistria Group. "His experience spanning both equity and debt investing, combined with his disciplined approach to risk management, make him an excellent addition to our Principal ranks as we continue to grow our credit platform."

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With almost $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria

