Unlocking Federal Land Offers Limited Relief In Nation's Housing Shortage, Realtor® Finds



New analysis shows most federal land is concentrated in the West, while the most acute housing shortages persist in the Northeast According to a Realtor® analysis, it would take 10 million acres of land to build 4 million homes

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Realtor ® finds that while proposals to unlock federal land for housing development may offer localized relief, they fall short of delivering a national solution to America's deepening housing crisis. The report found it would take 10 million acres of land to build 4 million homes, and the geography of federal holdings limits their utility in addressing the areas most in need.

"The U.S. faces an estimated shortage of 3.8 million homes, which is a shortfall that has built up over more than a decade and continues to push home prices out of reach for many Americans," said Realtor® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "Opening up federal land for housing development may generate incremental supply in parts of the West, but it's not a silver bullet. The most severe shortages exist in places like the Northeast, where developable federal land is virtually nonexistent. As a result, we've also got to make better use of the land we already have. That will require meaningful changes to zoning and land use policies to alleviate the housing affordability crisis, especially in high-demand markets."

Federally Owned Land Could Alleviate Housing Shortages in the West

Roughly 640 million acres of land are federally owned-nearly one-quarter of the U.S. landmass. However, the bulk of it is located in Alaska and the Western U.S., managed by agencies like the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). While states like Nevada, Arizona and Montana contain significant federal holdings, many of these areas either already have sufficient housing supply or lack the infrastructure, jobs and population density to support major new development.

By contrast, densely populated metros in the Northeast-where the housing shortage is most acute-have little or no federal land available. For instance, the region alone faces an 830,000-home deficit as of 202 , according to Realtor® estimates, yet contains negligible BLM-managed land. Affordable housing in lower-cost regions could have the potential for long-term population shifts, but such migration would require major transformations in the labor market, especially increased support for remote work and new economic hubs.

Density Matters and So Does Location

If BLM land were made available, the number of homes that could be built would vary dramatically depending on development density. For example, at the density of Manhattan (61 units per acre), 90 acres of land could yield more than 5,000 homes, yet at the current average density in Las Vegas' Clark County (1 unit per 5 acres), those same 90 acres would produce only about 20 homes.

To build 3.8 million homes at densities representing where the middle half of the population lives, the U.S. would need to develop 4–31 million acres of land-an enormous range depending on how compact the development is. Building at a density matching the median county–where half of Americans live in a more dense area and half in a less dense area–would require nearly 10 million acres

Potential Housing Units by Density