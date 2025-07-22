Unlocking Federal Land Offers Limited Relief In Nation's Housing Shortage, Realtor® Finds
|
County
|
Density Percentile
|
Cumulative Pop
|
Units per Acre
|
Units per 1000 Acres
|
Acres to Close 3.8 mil Home Gap
|
New York County, NY
|
100th
|
0.5 %
|
61.4
|
61,416
|
62,000
|
Cook County, IL
|
99th
|
5.8 %
|
3.7
|
3,693
|
1,029,000
|
Harris County, TX
|
99th
|
12.4 %
|
1.8
|
1,768
|
2,150,000
|
Providence County, RI
|
97th
|
24.8 %
|
1.1
|
1,071
|
3,547,000
|
Williamson County, TX
|
92nd
|
50.0 %
|
0.4
|
400
|
9,463,000
|
Clark County, NV
|
85th
|
68.2 %
|
0.2
|
231
|
19,912,000
|
Tuscaloosa County, AL
|
80th
|
75.1 %
|
0.1
|
122
|
31,051,000
Solving America's Housing Shortage Will Take Multiple Approaches
While selling small, well-located federal parcels-as seen in recent BLM auctions in Las Vegas-is a step in the right direction and may help individual markets, broader progress requires a more comprehensive toolkit.
"While freeing up federal lands for housing is one of many solutions on the table, addressing the housing crisis at scale requires aligning supply with where demand actually is," added Hale. "That means advancing local reforms, such as easing zoning restrictions, encouraging missing-middle housing, and investing in infrastructure and transit, to unlock land that's already close to jobs, schools and amenities."
Realtor® believes solving the housing crisis requires a comprehensive approach, and that's the driving force behind its Let America Build Campaign. The initiative advocates for bold, pro-housing policies that cut through red tape, eliminate restrictive zoning, and modernize outdated regulations that stall or prevent new home construction. With the campaign, Realtor® is calling on lawmakers at all levels to prioritize smart, forward-looking solutions to help unlock supply and improve affordability for millions of Americans.
Methodology
Census county population, housing unit and land area data used to calculate county housing density and population percentiles. Data from U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Gap Analysis Project (GAP) and Federal Agencies utilized to quantify and visualize federal land availability.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
