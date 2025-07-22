Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Drilling Returns Longest Continuous Intercept to Date of 853 Metres Averaging 0.20% Cu, 1.43 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Mo (0.30% CuEq) MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the“ Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented:“These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspé Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south.” Significant new analytical results are presented below (see Table 1) and include 35 mineralized intercepts from ten drill holes. Infill intercepts are all located inside the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate model (“MRE”, see November 14, 2024 news release ), and are focused on upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated categories, as applicable. Expansion intercepts are all located outside the 2024 MRE model and may potentially lead to additional resources that will be classified appropriately within the next MRE update. Some of the reported intercepts have contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion (noted on Table 1 below as“Both**”). Maps showing hole locations are available at .











Highlights:

Drill hole 30-1082



853.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu (infill and expansion)

147.5 metres averaging 0.19% Cu (infill)

Drill hole 30-1089



645.0 metres averaging 0.28% Cu (infill and expansion)

91.5 metres averaging 0.21% Cu (infill)

Drill hole 30-1083



427.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu (infill and expansion)

153 metres averaging 0.18% Cu (infill)

Drill hole 30-0974



351.0 metres averaging 0.20% Cu (expansion)

295.5 metres averaging 0.29% Cu (infill)

Drill hole 30-1087



334.5 metres averaging 0.23% Cu (infill)

74.5 metres averaging 0.62% Cu (expansion)

Drill hole 30-1094



227.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu (infill)

49.9 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (expansion)

Drill hole 30-1088



122.7 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (expansion)

79.5 metres averaging 0.31% Cu (expansion)

Drill hole 30-1091



42.6 metres averaging 1.14% Cu (expansion) 210 metres averaging 0.21% Cu (infill) Table 1: Infill and Expansion Drilling Results

DDH No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Ag g/t Mo % CuEq* Type 30-0974 6.0 301.5 295.5 0.29 1.88 <0.005 0.30 Infill And 322.5 673.5 351.0 0.20 1.72 0.017 0.27 Expansion And 733.5 781.5 48.0 0.32 2.00 <0.005 0.33 Expansion 30-1082 21.0 69.0 48.0 0.19 1.46 <0.005 0.20 Infill And 112.0 259.5 147.5 0.19 1.86 <0.005 0.20 Infill And 286.5 1140.0 853.5 0.20 1.43 0.023 0.30 Both** (including) 286.5 716.0 429.5 0.20 1.52 0.020 0.28 Infill (including) 716.0 1140.0 424.0 0.21 1.33 0.026 0.32 Expansion 30-1083 65.0 101.0 36.0 0.22 1.78 <0.005 0.23 Infill And 138.0 174.0 36.0 0.15 1.66 <0.005 0.16 Infill And 202.5 355.5 153.0 0.18 1.56 0.011 0.31 Infill And 388.5 816.0 427.5 0.26 1.54 0.021 0.35 Both** (including) 388.5 488.0 99.5 0.31 1.90 0.025 0.42 Infill (including) 488.0 816.0 328.0 0.24 1.43 0.020 0.32 Expansion And 846.0 900.0 55.5 0.16 1.34 0.006 0.19 Expansion 30-1087 13.8 54.0 40.2 0.17 1.82 <0.005 0.18 Infill And 78.0 412.4 334.5 0.23 1.93 0.011 0.28 Infill And 447.0 521.5 74.5 0.62 3.19 0.004 0.65 Expansion And 550.2 598.5 48.3 0.36 2.83 0.013 0.43 Expansion 30-1088 69.0 111.0 42.0 0.32 2.20 <0.005 0.33 Expansion And 139.5 262.2 122.7 0.24 2.63 <0.005 0.25 Expansion And 445.0 524.3 79.5 0.31 2.19 0.005 0.34 Expansion 30-1089 5.2 96.0 91.5 0.21 1.54 <0.005 0.22 Infill And 211.5 235.5 25.5 0.13 1.54 0.006 0.14 Infill And 268.5 294.0 27.0 0.16 1.54 <0.005 0.14 Infill And 319.5 964.5 645.0 0.28 1.46 0.023 0.37 Both** (including) 319.5 567.8 248.3 0.26 1.65 0.023 0.36 Infill (including) 567.8 964.5 396.7 0.30 1.34 0.023 0.40 Expansion 30-1091 5.5 28.5 23.0 0.50 6.62 <0.005 0.54 Infill And 109.5 135.0 25.5 0.13 1.35 <0.005 0.14 Infill And 169.5 379.5 210.0 0.21 2.10 <0.005 0.22 Infill And 408.0 446.0 38.0 0.22 1.50 0.013 0.28 Expansion And 540.4 583.0 42.6 1.14 5.86 0.009 1.20 Expansion 30-1093 14.0 126.0 112.0 0.25 2.73 <0.005 0.26 Infill And 346.0 373.5 27.5 0.13 1.19 <0.005 0.14 Expansion And 576.5 643.5 67.0 0.20 2.13 <0.005 0.21 Expansion And 714.8 738.7 23.9 0.50 4.57 <0.005 0.53 Expansion And 811.5 834.4 22.9 0.48 5.40 <0.005 0.51 Expansion 30-1094 8.0 235.5 227.5 0.26 2.11 <0.005 0.27 Infill And 268.5 325.5 57.0 0.13 1.33 0.020 0.21 Infill And 388.5 414.5 26.0 0.49 3.00 0.008 0.54 Expansion And 511.1 561.0 49.9 0.24 1.99 <0.005 0.25 Expansion

* Please see explanatory notes below on copper equivalent values and Quality Assurance / Quality Control.

**“Both” indicates these drill holes have contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion intercepts.

Discussion

Drill hole 30-0974 was an extension of a shallow (300 m) hole drilled in 2019, located near the southwestern margin of the 2024 MRE model. It returned 295.5 metres averaging 0.29% Cu and 1.88 g/t Ag (infill) followed by a second intercept of 351.2 metres averaging 0.20% Cu and 1.72 g/t Ag (expansion) and a third deeper intercept of 48.0 metres averaging 0.32% Cu and 2.00 g/t Ag (expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 780 metres.

Drill hole 30-1082, located on top of Copper Mountain near the central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 48.0 metres averaging 0.19% Cu and 1.46 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a second intercept of 147.5 metres averaging 0.19% Cu and 1.86 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a third deeper intercept of 853.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 424.0 metres averaging 0.21% Cu, 1.33 g/t Ag and 0.026% Mo. This hole extends mineralization near the centre of the deposit to a vertical depth of 1140 metres.

Drill hole 30-1083, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected two short 36 metre-long mineralized zones followed by 153.0 metres averaging 0.18% Cu and 1.56 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a deeper intercept of 427.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu, 1.54 g/t Ag and 0.021% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 328.0 metres averaging 0.24% Cu, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.020% Mo. This was followed by a final intercept of 55.5 metres averaging 0.16% Cu and 1.34 g/t Ag. This hole extends mineralization to a vertical depth of 900 metres.

Drill hole 30-1087, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected a short 40 metre-long mineralized zone followed by 334.5 metres averaging 0.23% Cu, 1.93 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo (infill). This was followed by 74.5 metres averaging 0.62% Cu and 3.19 g/t Ag and then by another 48.3 metres averaging 0.36% Cu and 2.83 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 598 metres.

Drill hole 30-1088, located 80 metres outside the southwestern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 42.0 metres averaging 0.32% Cu and 2.20 g/t Ag followed by 122.7 metres averaging 0.24% Cu and 2.63 g/t Ag. A third intersection at depth comprised 79.5 metres averaging 0.31% Cu and 2.19 g/t Ag (all expansion). Previously undocumented mineralization in this sector reached a vertical depth of 524 metres.

Drill hole 30-1089, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 91.5 metres averaging 0.21% Cu and 1.54 g/t Ag (infill), followed by two short 26 to 27 metre-long mineralized zones, followed by 645.0 metres averaging 0.28% Cu, 1.46 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 396.7 metres averaging 0.30% Cu, 1.34 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. This hole extends mineralization to a vertical depth of 965 metres.

Drill hole 30-1091, located in the southeastern part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected two short 23 to 26 metre-long mineralized zones, followed by 210.0 metres averaging 0.21% Cu and 2.10 g/t Ag (infill). This was followed by 38.0 metres averaging 0.22% Cu and 1.50 g/t Ag and then by another 42.6 metres averaging 1.14% Cu and 5.86 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 583 metres where the hole was stopped in an open stope of historical E Zone mining operations.

Drill hole 30-1093, located near the southeastern margin of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 112.0 metres averaging 0.25% Cu and 2.73 g/t Ag (infill), followed by four short 23 to 67 metre-long mineralized zones (all expansion), which extended mineralization to a vertical depth of 834 metres.

Drill hole 30-1094, located near the southern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 227.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 2.11 g/t Ag (infill), followed by 57.0 metres averaging 0.13% Cu and 1.33 g/t Ag (infill), followed by two short 26 to 50 metre-long mineralized zones (both expansion), which extended mineralization to a vertical depth of 561 metres.

Mineralization occurs as disseminations and stockworks of chalcopyrite with pyrite or pyrrhotite and minor bornite and molybdenite. At least five retrograde vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier prograde skarn and porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system. Porcellanite is a historical mining term used to describe bleached, pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels. Subvertical stockwork mineralization dominates at Copper Mountain whereas prograde bedded replacement mineralization, which is mostly stratigraphically controlled, dominates in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. High molybdenum grades (up to 0.5% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns away from Copper Mountain.

The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization (see May 6, 2024 MRE press release ). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled prograde skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category (see November 14, 2024 MRE press release ).

The current drill program is designed to convert of the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively. The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in Q1 2026.

All holes are being drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north. The L1 (C Zone) and the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.

Table 2: Drill hole locations

DDH No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation 30-0974 42 -88 501.0 316178.9 5425842.2 585.3 30-1082 0 -90 1161.0 316097.0 5426259.0 754.8 30-1083 0 -90 930.0 316300.0 5426004.9 642.3 30-1087 0 -90 770.5 316411.0 5425787.0 583.7 30-1088 0 -90 654.0 316100.0 5425613.0 570.6 30-1089 0 -90 1032.0 316273.8 5426098.5 686.9 30-1091 0 -90 583.0 316500.0 5425897.0 608.1 30-1093 0 -90 849.0 316687.0 5425707.0 577.5 30-1094 0 -90 720.0 316178.9 5425842.2 720.0



Explanatory note regarding copper-equivalent grades

Copper Equivalent grades are expressed for purposes of simplicity and are calculated taking into account: 1) metal grades; 2) estimated long-term prices of metals: US$4.25/lb copper, $20.00/lb molybdenum and US$24/oz silver; 3) estimated recoveries of 92%, 70% and 70% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively; and 4) net smelter return value of metals as percentage of the price, estimated at 86.5%, 90.7% and 75.0% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. (OGQ 492), an independent“qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% CuEq lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are reported unless indicating significantly higher grades. True widths are estimated at 90 – 92% of the reported core length intervals.

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for Cu, Mo and Ag.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

