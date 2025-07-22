403
Putin highlights historic ‘very friendly’ Russia-US relations
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Russia and the United States share a long history of friendly relations and cooperation, despite current strains over the Ukraine conflict. Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview clip released Sunday, Putin recalled that Russia has often stood by the US during significant moments in its history.
Putin pointed out that during America’s fight for independence from Britain between 1775 and 1783, Russia provided support through supplies, weapons, and financial aid. He also mentioned Russia’s backing of the Union during the American Civil War, saying this shared stance brought the two nations closer together.
His remarks come as US President Donald Trump is reportedly working to mediate an end to the Ukraine war, with both Washington and Moscow exploring ways to mend ties that deteriorated sharply under the previous US administration.
Putin noted that while the two countries have experienced periods of rivalry, their history includes numerous examples of partnership. Beyond the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, he cited strong economic cooperation in the 1930s, which helped the Soviet Union modernize and provided relief for struggling American businesses during the Great Depression.
Additionally, Russia and the US were allies during World War II, coordinating efforts to defeat Nazi Germany, including through the Lend-Lease program, which saw Washington deliver large quantities of military aid to Moscow.
Even during the Cold War’s decades of hostility — including the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis — the two sides managed to reach significant arms control agreements aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear conflict.
