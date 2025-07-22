403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow states why Zelensky wants to meet with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is pushing for a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a way to reinforce his claims to legitimacy and fend off Western efforts to remove him from power, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Moscow considers Zelensky’s presidency illegitimate, as his official term expired in May 2024.
In an interview with First Sevastopol TV released on Saturday, Zakharova argued that Zelensky’s insistence on meeting Putin is driven by his need to reaffirm his authority through means other than legal channels. Under Ukrainian law, Moscow claims, power now rests with the country’s parliament because Zelensky refused to hold elections, citing martial law.
Zakharova further suggested that Zelensky is motivated by a deep fear of being sidelined and forgotten by the West. “He’s terrified of becoming irrelevant, of the West losing interest in him,” she said, adding that he constantly seeks media attention.
Zelensky has repeatedly stated his desire to meet with Putin as a condition for pursuing peace. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a meeting could only happen after substantial progress is made in diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Although the two sides have held direct talks this year, no major breakthroughs have occurred, though prisoner exchanges have taken place.
Putin has expressed openness to a potential meeting but questioned Zelensky’s legal authority to sign any binding agreements. “I’m ready to meet with anyone, including Zelensky, but the real issue is who will have the authority to finalize any agreements,” Putin stated in June.
In 2022, Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with the current Russian leadership after referendums in four regions resulted in their joining Russia. Although that decree technically remains in effect, Zelensky has since claimed it only applies to other Ukrainian officials, not himself.
In an interview with First Sevastopol TV released on Saturday, Zakharova argued that Zelensky’s insistence on meeting Putin is driven by his need to reaffirm his authority through means other than legal channels. Under Ukrainian law, Moscow claims, power now rests with the country’s parliament because Zelensky refused to hold elections, citing martial law.
Zakharova further suggested that Zelensky is motivated by a deep fear of being sidelined and forgotten by the West. “He’s terrified of becoming irrelevant, of the West losing interest in him,” she said, adding that he constantly seeks media attention.
Zelensky has repeatedly stated his desire to meet with Putin as a condition for pursuing peace. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a meeting could only happen after substantial progress is made in diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Although the two sides have held direct talks this year, no major breakthroughs have occurred, though prisoner exchanges have taken place.
Putin has expressed openness to a potential meeting but questioned Zelensky’s legal authority to sign any binding agreements. “I’m ready to meet with anyone, including Zelensky, but the real issue is who will have the authority to finalize any agreements,” Putin stated in June.
In 2022, Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with the current Russian leadership after referendums in four regions resulted in their joining Russia. Although that decree technically remains in effect, Zelensky has since claimed it only applies to other Ukrainian officials, not himself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment