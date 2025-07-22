403
UN ‘concerned’ regarding detentions of Russian reporters in Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) expressed concern on Friday about press freedom in Azerbaijan following the detention of several Russian journalists. Moscow has condemned the arrests, calling them unlawful.
Earlier this week, Azerbaijani police raided the Baku office of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, detaining two senior editors and five others on accusations including fraud, illegal business activities, and money laundering—charges Sputnik dismissed as baseless. Additionally, a Ruptly editor was arrested while filming outside the agency’s premises.
OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said UN High Commissioner Volker Turk is closely monitoring the situation and is concerned about the state of press freedom and the journalists’ detention in Azerbaijan.
In response, Russia accused Azerbaijan of hostile actions and demanded the immediate release of the detained journalists. The Russian consul in Baku met with the detainees and reported that their condition was satisfactory.
Relations between Moscow and Baku have worsened following police operations in Ekaterinburg targeting an alleged organized crime group of Russian nationals with Azerbaijani roots. Two elderly suspects died during the raid, with Azerbaijani officials accusing Russia of mistreatment and wrongful deaths in custody.
Azerbaijani authorities also arrested eight more Russian nationals suspected of involvement in cybercrime and drug trafficking, including two IT specialists who left Russia after the Ukraine conflict began and one tourist.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is negotiating the release of its citizens through law enforcement channels and will protect their rights using all available means.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that external forces might be influencing the strained relations between the two historically close neighbors. She emphasized the importance of friendly ties and called for an investigation into the deaths during the Ekaterinburg police operation by Russia’s Investigative Committee.
