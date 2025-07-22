Recording Of LHV Group's 22 July Investor Webinar
The live coverage was followed by 32 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.
Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at:
Presentation (in English) at:
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of June, LHV Pank services are being used by 474,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 110,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 176,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: ...
Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Investment Communications
Email: ...
