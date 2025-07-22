403
Trump Accuses Obama, Biden, Clinton of Plotting Crime
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump charged Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton with orchestrating what he called the “crime of the century,” alleging they concocted the Russia interference investigation to sabotage his 2016 electoral victory.
On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating, “Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”
He further emphasized the seriousness of the issue, declaring, “Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!”
These statements coincided with the US Department of Justice receiving a criminal referral from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
She accused high-ranking officials from the Obama administration of engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” aimed at delegitimizing Trump’s 2016 victory and undermining the democratic process.
According to Gabbard, Obama and his national security team “laid the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against” Trump after his election win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
She alleged that they fabricated intelligence to suggest Russia had interfered in the election.
Gabbard also claimed that officials from the Obama era disseminated misleading information to media outlets such as The Washington Post, asserting that Russia employed cyber tactics to influence or disrupt the election outcome.
