Olivia Rodrigo Wraps Up European Tour With Heartwarming Pictures

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo has wrapped up her European tour. On Tuesday, the actress-singer took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the tour.

In the pictures, she can be seen having a great time on the stage, playing the instruments, and interacting with the crowd.

She wrote in the caption,“That's a wrap on European festivals!!!!! that was so much fun! thank u to everyone who came out”.

Earlier, she performed at the Glastonbury Festival as the closing act for its latest edition, which was held last month.

Prior to this, she welcomed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to the stage. The 22-year-old American was wearing a black sequinned leotard for the show and brought ginger-haired Ed to the stage for a rendition of his early hit, 'The A Team'. He had been watching Olivia wow the crowd from the side of the stage. But as he waited patiently, Olivia then surprised those at the show when she introduced him as "one of the best songwriters of all time".

It's far from the first time the Azizam singer has rocked up at someone else's show. He has previously surprised fans at concerts of Limp Bizkit, Stormzy and Taylor Swift to name a few. And taking to Instagram following his latest surprise, he said, "Been a fan of Olivia's since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both albums are no skips for me. I'm a proper fan”.

“Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz. That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege”, he added.