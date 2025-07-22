Students' Summer Work Program In Central Region
Download logo
Coordinators of the students' summer work program in the Central Region reported that the 8,600 participants of the program, including 40% female students, are conducting commendable water and soil conservation activities.
Mr. Efrem Teklu, head of the students' summer work program for development, indicated that since the program began on 7 July, approximately 14,000 terraces have been constructed, around 36,000 holes have been prepared for planting tree seedlings, and over 15,000 trees have been cultivated.
He also stated that 95% of the program participants are engaged in water and soil conservation, while the remaining 5% are involved in traffic safety, documentation, and other activities.
The students' summer work program will continue until 16 August.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment