Students' Summer Work Program In Central Region


2025-07-22 05:10:12
Coordinators of the students' summer work program in the Central Region reported that the 8,600 participants of the program, including 40% female students, are conducting commendable water and soil conservation activities.

Mr. Efrem Teklu, head of the students' summer work program for development, indicated that since the program began on 7 July, approximately 14,000 terraces have been constructed, around 36,000 holes have been prepared for planting tree seedlings, and over 15,000 trees have been cultivated.

He also stated that 95% of the program participants are engaged in water and soil conservation, while the remaining 5% are involved in traffic safety, documentation, and other activities.

The students' summer work program will continue until 16 August.

