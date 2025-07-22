Shark Tank India Famed Wickedgüd's Latest Campaign With Shilpa Shetty Blends Humor With Brand Honesty

403
Shark Tank India Famed Wickedgüd's Latest Campaign With Shilpa Shetty Blends Humor With Brand Honesty
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 22nd July 2025 – Founded by serial entrepreneur Bhuman Dani in 2021, WickedGüd, featured on Shark Tank India, is a better-for-you food brand on a mission to“UnJunk India, One Kitchen at a Time”. Today, it announced the launch of a new campaign in its upcoming three-part digital series. Featuring actor, entrepreneur, investor and brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty, the campaign boldly uses satire to navigate the evolving debate around food, health, and celebrity endorsements, setting new heights for branding in the fast-growing Indian instant noodle market.
The campaign film opens with Shilpa Shetty blatantly rejecting a bowl of noodles over health concerns, only to be called out in a fictional news segment for the contradiction. As the public reacts, the storyline moves to a direct address where Shetty candidly explains her shift. She shares that WickedGüd's products are free from maida, palm oil, and harmful chemicals and use whole wheat instead. The film wraps with the punchline:“It's so good – it's WickedGüd.”
Bhuman Dani, Founder and CEO of WickedGüd shared insights on the campaign:“At WickedGüd, our mission has always been to reinvent comfort food in a way that's both delicious and better for you. This campaign marks a significant step in building that narrative - where indulgence meets innovation, without the guilt.”
“We believe consumers shouldn't have to choose between taste and health. Through this film, we wanted to start a conversation - and who better to partner with than Shilpa Shetty, whose values align so strongly with our own.”
The series is specifically aimed at Gen Z and young millennial consumers who are increasingly mindful of their food choices. Rather than adopting a conventional advertising approach, the campaign effectively utilizes storytelling and irony to convey their compelling message.
This strategic campaign not only points WickedGüd's innovative product philosophy but also underlines the brand's significant growth trajectory change, offering products that are 100% health-forward, crafted with ingredients like whole wheat, oats, lentils and chickpeas.
Shilpa Shetty, Investor and Brand Ambassador for WickedGüd says,“I've always believed that mindful eating and enjoyment can go hand in hand. WickedGüd's approach to reimagining comfort food resonated deeply with me, and I'm glad to be associated with a brand that's making healthy choices more accessible.”
“This campaign film brings an important message to the forefront - that mindful choices don't have to come at the cost of taste and flavour. It's a message I personally relate to and am proud to support.”
The Indian instant noodles market is experiencing rapid expansion. As per estimates by market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Indian instant noodles market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.31%, rising from USD 1.88 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 3.83 billion by 2028. WickedGüd is strategically leveraging this growth by offering healthier alternatives that resonate with increasingly health-conscious individuals, particularly concerned mothers.
About WickedGüd:-
WickedGüd is a better-for-you indulgent food brand offering a range of healthy noodles, pastas, and chips designed for India's rising tribe of health-conscious, taste-driven consumers with a mission to UnJunk India, one kitchen at a time. Committed to transparency and wholesome ingredients, WickedGüd promises Wicked Taste and Gud Ingredients and aims to revolutionize the food industry by providing consumers with nutritious choices without compromising on taste.
