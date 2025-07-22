Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association Sees Rise In Number Of Its Members (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 10:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The number of members of the Azerbaijan International Road Transport Association (ABADA) has increased by 10 percent in the first six months of this year, bringing the total membership to 174 legal entities and individuals, ABADA Secretary General Kanan Gurbanov told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, during the reporting period, 159 drivers and 41 managers received Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) certificates, and 215 drivers received ADR (International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road) certificates.

"The association, within its powers, ensures the implementation of the Customs Convention 'On the Application of Carnet TIR (International Carnet for the Transport of Goods)' in the country and, as a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), provides road carriers with TIR carnets (Carnet TIR). ABADA is also a participant in the T1 support system, applied to transit transportation in the direction of Türkiye and Europe.

Recently, the number of carriers using Carnet-TIR has also increased by 30 percent due to the growth in the volume of goods transported from China," the secretary general added.

To note, ABADA is a non-commercial legal entity, which was created on the basis of the principles of volunteerism and equality of rights of members, and whose activities cover the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

ABADA has been a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) since November 1993, and by the relevant Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, it was determined as a guarantee body under the 1975 Customs Convention "On International Freight Transport" in the country.