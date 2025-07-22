403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll Rises To 19 In S. Korea After Heavy Rains
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 22 (KUNA) -- Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides, bringing the total death toll to 19, Yonhap News agency reported on Tuesday, citing the government.
Nine others remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the Interior Ministry.
The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, it said.
Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about some 3,000 of the 6,800 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started last Wednesday, with about 2,500 people yet to return to their homes.
Torrential rains have slammed the nation since last Wednesday, with Sancheong receiving an accumulated 793.5 millimeters of rain as of Sunday.
The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention." (end)
mk
Nine others remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the Interior Ministry.
The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, it said.
Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about some 3,000 of the 6,800 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started last Wednesday, with about 2,500 people yet to return to their homes.
Torrential rains have slammed the nation since last Wednesday, with Sancheong receiving an accumulated 793.5 millimeters of rain as of Sunday.
The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention." (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment