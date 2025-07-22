Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Rises To 19 In S. Korea After Heavy Rains


2025-07-22 05:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 22 (KUNA) -- Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides, bringing the total death toll to 19, Yonhap News agency reported on Tuesday, citing the government.
Nine others remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the Interior Ministry.
The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, it said.
Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about some 3,000 of the 6,800 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started last Wednesday, with about 2,500 people yet to return to their homes.
Torrential rains have slammed the nation since last Wednesday, with Sancheong receiving an accumulated 793.5 millimeters of rain as of Sunday.
The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention." (end)
