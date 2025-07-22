GCG Enterprise Solutions Expands To Offer Comprehensive End-To-End AV Solutions

GCG Enterprise Solutions which serves as a leading digital transformation solutions provider, has announced the strategic expansion of its audio-visual (AV) business, resulting in its enhanced capability to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end AV solutions. This evolution positions GCG Enterprise Solutions as the preferred one-stop partner for organizations seeking modern, future-ready audio-visual infrastructure.

As demand for advanced AV systems continues to surge across corporate, education, hospitality, and government sectors, GCG Enterprises Solutions has responded by moving beyond the sale of individual products such as interactive panels and video walls. The Company now delivers customized, integrated AV systems designed to enhance collaboration, communication, and engagement in any environment. This shift underscores the Company's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer experience, and the deployment of future-ready technology.

Comprehensive AV Solutions for Every Need

GCG Enterprise Solutions' expanded portfolio includes a wide range of services and solutions tailored to diverse client requirements:



Conference Room Solutions: Fully equipped spaces featuring advanced displays, audio, video, and collaboration tools for seamless meetings.

Professional Audio Systems: Highquality speakers, microphones, and mixers designed for venues of all sizes.

Smart & Hybrid Classrooms: AV tools that support digital learning, remote participation, and interactive teaching experiences.

Auditorium & Event Space Setup: Endto-end AV solutions for large venues, covering everything from acoustics to control systems.

Digital Signage: Dynamic content delivery for retail, public spaces, and campuses.

Public Address (PA) Systems: Robust solutions for clear, reliable communication in schools, offices, malls, and more. System Design, Integration, Support, and Maintenance: Expert services to ensure seamless implementation and ongoing performance.

By partnering with leading global AV brands and experts, GCG Enterprise Solutions delivers the best-in-class end-to-end AV equipment and solutions, tailored to the unique and exacting needs of clients, while ensuring seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure. By leveraging future-proof technology, the GCG Enterprise Solutions team can offer scalable designs which can accommodate growth, while extending dedicated support and consultation at every stage, from initial design to ongoing maintenance.

“Our expansion into comprehensive AV solutions reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients,” said Baiju KC, Sales Director at GCG Enterprise Solutions.“By offering integrated, customized systems and expert support, we are empowering organizations to create more engaging, collaborative, and future-ready environments.”

About GCG Enterprise Solutions

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client's businesses. The Company's unique value-proposition of“Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all its stakeholders.

Permalink