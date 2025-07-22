Afghan Journalists Face Dire Conditions In Iran And Pakistan, Warns Group

The Afghanistan Journalists Support Organization has issued a stark warning about the worsening conditions faced by Afghan journalists in Iran and Pakistan, describing their situation as“dire” and“disastrous.”

Many of these journalists fled Afghanistan due to threats, censorship, and persecution under Taliban rule. However, they now face serious risks to their safety and dignity in host countries, including arbitrary arrest, forced deportation, and denial of basic services.

In Pakistan, the suspension of visa renewals has left many Afghan journalists in legal limbo, exposing them to potential police detention and deportation. Others report similar difficulties in Iran, where access to essential services is limited or denied.

The organization urged international bodies to take urgent action. It called on the United Nations, the European Union, Reporters Without Borders, and Western governments to accelerate asylum processes and offer immediate support.

These warnings come amid broader crackdowns on Afghan refugees in both countries, with many journalists also suffering from worsening economic conditions and lack of protection.

The organization stressed that silence from the global community would only worsen the humanitarian crisis. Without swift intervention, the lives and freedoms of these journalists remain gravely at risk, along with the broader principle of press freedom.

