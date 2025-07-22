Reconafrica Provides A Corporate Operational Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company” or“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) provides an operational update on the Kavango West 1X exploration prospect and announces the resignation of Iman Hill as a Corporate Director of the Company effective July 31, 2025.

Kavango West 1X (Prospect I) – Spud scheduled before end of July

The drilling rig has been safely moved on-site and all necessary permits required to spud the well have been received by the Company from the various regulators. Final drill-rig assembly and safety checks are underway and the Kavango West 1X exploration well is scheduled to spud before the end of July. The well is planned to reach total depth (TD) of approximately 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) and is expected to penetrate over 1,500 metres of Otavi carbonate reservoir section, which is the primary target of the Damara Fold Belt play.

The Kavango West 1X exploration well will be the second test in the expansive Damara Fold Belt play. The prospect is a large structural fold identified on modern 2D seismic data, which extends over 22 kilometers long by three kilometers wide. The Company has identified over 19 prospects and leads mapped in the Damara Fold Belt trend, with an additional 5.0 million acres captured in a recently executed Memorandum of Understanding in offsetting Angola.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of ReconAfrica stated: “Everyone at the Company has worked diligently to get drill-ready on the Kavango West 1X prospect and we are excited to spud the well in the coming days. We recognize the importance of this play opening well holds for our shareholders, the local communities in which we operate and the broader energy industry in Namibia. We are committed to remaining engaged with local communities and authorities and to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of this well.”

Board of Directors Update

Iman Hill, who was appointed a Director of ReconAfrica in August 2023, has resigned from the Board of Directors effective July 31, 2025, due to foreign work obligations. Following Iman's resignation, the Board of Directors will consist of five members, three of whom are independent directors. Currently, the Board of Directors intends to remain at five seats.

Diana McQueen, Board Chair of ReconAfrica commented: “We thank Iman for her work and guidance over the past two years and wish her well in her future endeavors.

With respect to the Kavango West 1X well, ReconAfrica wishes to thank all community and regulatory stakeholders in Namibia for working with the Company to bring the well to the current drill-ready stage. ReconAfrica remains engaged with its stakeholders and is focused on operations that are safe for all employees and neighbouring communities, as well as wildlife and the environment.”

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

