Pawan Kalyan's Luxury Watch Grabs Attention, Fans Shocked By Its Price Tag - Check Here

Fans always notice what their favorite stars wear. If it looks pricey, they check the cost and share it widely. Now, Pawan Kalyan's watch is the latest viral topic.

Pawan Kalyan Busy with Films

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, busy with politics in AP, took a short break. Having completed shooting for his pending films, he's now focused on their release. Shooting for OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is complete. An update is awaited on the Harish Shankar film. Pawan is now concentrating on the release of the two completed films, with Hari Hara Veera Mallu ready to go. Promotions are in full swing.

Pawan Kalyan's Watch Cost Goes Viral

Something about Pawan Kalyan is currently trending. At a recent press meet for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, his watch became a hot topic. Pawan, usually seen in a simple style, sported a modern look, and his watch caught everyone's attention.

The watch impressed Pawan's fans, and they quickly identified it as an Eberhard & Co, a world-renowned luxury brand, costing around Rs 1,85,148. Fans are now making the watch and its price go viral. Pawan looked stylish at the recent Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event, attending with his wife.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a worldwide release on the 24th of this month. Promotions are ongoing, and the trailer has been well-received. A pre-release event was also held, which Pawan Kalyan attended with his wife. Directed by Krish, this periodic action drama is set in the 17th century during the Mughal and Qutb Shahi rule. Pawan plays a historical warrior. Nidhhi Agerwal and Nargis Fakhri are the heroines. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays a key role, along with Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, Jishu Sengupta, Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi.

Made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a pan-Indian release. It's Pawan's most expensive film to date. After several postponements, it's releasing worldwide on the 24th. Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani composed the music. A.M. Ratnam and A. Dayakar Rao produced the film.