Fäm Properties Appointed Exclusive Master Agency For Phase One Of AED60 Billion Keturah Ardh Master Community

Dubai, UAE, 22July, 2025: fäm Properties has been appointed as the exclusive Master Agency for Phase One of the AED 60 billion Keturah Ardh master development, Dubai's first heritage-wellness integrated luxury community.

The first phase introduces a rare opportunity for investors and end-users to buy residential plots with permits to build luxury townhouses, a category of property that has become one of the most scarce and sought-after asset classes in Dubai's luxury market today.

Located in the Al Rowaiyah First District, the groundbreaking project from master developer MAG Group authentically combines traditional Arabic architectural principles with comprehensive modern wellness innovation.

Including 93 meticulously planned clusters and 558 luxury townhouse plots, Phase One is being brought to market with attractive payment plans. fäm Properties officially launches the project to brokers at an official briefing event at the Madinat Jumeirah Johara Ballroom tomorrow morning (23 July).

The wider master plan offers a new vision for luxury living, combining Arabic heritage with advanced wellness to create a self-contained lifestyle community unlike anything else in Dubai.

The name 'Ardh,' meaning 'earth' or 'land' in Arabic, reflects its strong ties to culture and nature.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:We're excited to team up with MAG Group on such a distinctive project. Keturah Ardh is a great fit for our expertise in off-plan sales, land advisory, and creating flexible payment solutions that meet the needs of today's buyers.”

“This isn't a typical real estate launch, and it isn't a typical product. We're introducing Dubai's most exclusive heritage-wellness opportunity: freehold plots with luxury townhouse permits, ready for those who want to build, design, and invest in generational value while honouring authentic Arabic cultural heritage.”

“Genuine heritage-wellness integration is limited, and plots for luxury townhouses in such communities are by far the most in-demand, hardest-to-find asset in the market today. For the last four years, this segment has been leading in both performance and investor interest.”

The Keturah Ardh project reflects MAG Group's 45-year commitment to excellence and innovation, with a focus on Arabic design and premium wellness amenities, including spa and sauna, yoga and pilates, running and cycling tracks and green areas. Mature landscaping features trees from Italy, Spain, Thailand, and Africa, all within a masterplanned community focused on long-term value creation.

Infrastructure delivery is scheduled for Q1 2026, with construction beginning in Q4 2026

and full community completion by 2030. This community marks the fourth major project in the Keturah luxury portfolio, following the success of Keturah Reserve, Keturah Resort, and Keturah Bahar, establishing Keturah as one of the top luxury real estate brands globally.



Total Investment: AED 60 billion master community

Phase One: 558 luxury townhouses across 93 clusters

Plot Sizes: 142.5 to 423.2 square meters (1,534 to 4,555 square feet)

Payment Plans: Three flexible options with 20% down payment

Architecture: Authentic Arabic design with modern luxury amenities Timeline: Q1 2026 infrastructure, Q4 2026 construction start

Founded in 1978, MAG Group has established itself as a leader in luxury real estate with a $25 billion portfolio of developments and communities. The company's 45-year track record includes successful developments across the UAE and internationally. The Keturah brand, launched in 2022, has rapidly positioned itself as a leader in luxury real estate with a $5 billion asset portfolio.