Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia’s Oil Production Falls Short, Gas Surpasses Forecasts

2025-07-22 04:26:10
(MENAFN) Indonesia's crude oil production in the first half of the year averaged 578,000 barrels per day (bpd), falling below the government's budget projection of 605,000 bpd. The shortfall was confirmed on Monday by Djoko Siswanto, head of the Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force.

In contrast to the lagging oil performance, natural gas output surpassed expectations. Production reached 6,820 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), outpacing the target set in the state budget, Djoko stated.

He added that new oil blocks are slated to begin operations in the second half of 2025, which could help offset the production gap.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

