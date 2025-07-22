EV Connector Market Worth $8.80 Billion By 2032 Marketsandmarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EV connector market is projected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2032, from USD 2.73 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. EV connectors for high-voltage systems are increasingly required to support miniaturization, weight reduction, and high-performance materials, alongside rising demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency transmission to support complex systems such as ADAS, battery management, vehicle lighting, and autonomous driving. As EVs rapidly adopt advanced driver-assistance and autonomous technologies, connectors must handle massive data flows, offering manufacturers opportunities for technological advancement. This trend is further accelerated by the shift toward zonal architectures and centralized computing, driving demand for multi-signal, high-speed connectors.

Download an Illustrative overview:

Browse in-depth TOC on " EV Connector Market "

307 - Tables

83 - Figures

305 - Pages

Battery management systems are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period

As EV battery architectures shift to more integrated, structural formats, demand for precise and reliable connectors has become more pronounced. In January 2024, JAE supplied HVIL-compliant signal connectors for BYD's Blade Battery, meeting high vibration tolerance and enabling stable BMS-to-cell communication. Similarly, in March 2024, TE Connectivity launched AMP+ high-voltage connectors for compact BMS setups in cylindrical and prismatic cells, offering enhanced creepage, clearance, and EMI shielding. These connectors featured improved creepage and clearance characteristics along with integrated shielding to minimize EMI, ensuring robust signal and power transmission in high-vibration environments. Such developments highlight a growing emphasis on connector precision and reliability as essential enablers of high-performance and safety-centric battery management systems in next-generation EVs.

Board-to-board connection is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Board-to-board connectors establish direct electrical connections between two printed circuit boards (PCBs) within the same electronic module. These connectors support vertical, horizontal, and mezzanine stacking and are critical in applications such as digital cockpit units, centralized computing systems, and battery control modules. Their key advantages include enabling modular design, minimizing signal loss, and supporting high-speed data transmission in software-defined vehicle architectures. In June 2024, ERNI introduced zero-insertion-force board-to-board connectors for modular stacked ECU applications such as ADAS, infotainment, zonal architectures, and autonomous driving controllers, supporting multi-row layouts and shielded designs.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific leads the global EV connector market, driven by robust manufacturing capabilities, increased EV production, and rapid innovation in vehicle electronics. As of 2024, the region accounted for over 55% of global EV output, supported by key automakers such as BYD, SAIC, Geely, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. This strong presence fuels consistent demand for a broad spectrum of connectors from high-voltage components used in batteries and traction inverters to compact signal connectors for infotainment, ADAS, and zonal control systems in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). In July 2024, Sumitomo Electric began developing fiber-optic connectors to enable high-speed data transfer in SDVs through zonal E/E architectures. Adding to the region's momentum, Hyundai Mobis expanded its EV components plant in Ulsan in June 2024 to scale production of integrated connector modules, reinforcing Asia Pacific's position as the strategic hub for next-generation EV connector development.

Key Market EV Connector Industry :

Prominent players in the EV Connector Companies include as TE Connectivity Ltd. (Ireland), Aptiv (Ireland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Molex (US), and Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



This report provides insights on:



Analysis of key drivers (OEMs' emphasis on electrification of mid-segment and luxury vehicles, Rapid integration of ADAS and safety systems, Consumer preference for seamless and interactive driving experience), restraints (Volatility in Raw Material Prices), opportunities (Scaling of autonomous driving technologies, Shift toward advanced electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture), and challenges (Material degradation due to mechanical wear and thermal stresses, Transition from conventional connector systems to modular platform designs) influencing the growth of the EV connector market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the EV connector market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the EV connector market across various regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EV connector market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like TE Connectivity (Ireland), Aptiv (Ireland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Molex (US), and Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) in the EV connector market.

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market

EV Charging Station Market

EV Cables Market

Get access to the latest updates on EV Connector Companies and EV Connector Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED