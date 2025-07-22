Jacobs To Support Critical Ireland Railway Infrastructure Program

Route modernization and expansion enabling greater regional accessibility

Key regional and intercity corridor upgrade project commences

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has been appointed as a multi-disciplinary consultant to Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail), supporting the long-term strategy for expanding and modernizing a section of Ireland's rail network in line with the aspirations of the All Island Strategic Rail Review . The objective of this transformative project is to improve capacity and passenger experience across an 87-mile (140 kilometer) route serving the Western region from Galway to Portarlington, providing onward connection to Dublin.

Initially, Jacobs will provide multi-disciplinary consultancy services – delivering the pre-feasibility, feasibility and preferred option selection project phases, looking at additional track capacity, decarbonization, increased speeds and higher service frequencies needs. The framework agreement is for a four-year period with option to extend for a further four years.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Keith Lawson said: "This major improvement project aims to significantly enhance capacity, reduce journey times and increase service frequency for passengers, improving connectivity for communities and businesses. The complexity of this program necessitates an integrated approach encompassing transport planning, stakeholder engagement, environmental considerations, urban development and more. The scale of our team in Ireland brings diverse capabilities to seamlessly integrate these solutions to support the country's evolving transport needs."

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) Chief Executive Jim Meade said: "At Iarnród Éireann we are delighted that a study is underway on these key infrastructure developments. We believe strongly that providing frequent and reliable rail services to more and more communities will greatly assist in reducing reliance on private cars and will go a long way to meeting Ireland's climate action targets."

Supported by the National Transport Authority and funded under Project Ireland 2040 , Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail's) infrastructure investment program is a critical part of the National Development Plan 2018-2027 to support compact growth, sustainable mobility and transition to a climate neutral and climate resilient society.

Across the island of Ireland, Jacobs serves clients in sectors spanning Advanced Manufacturing , Cities & Places , Energy , Environmental , Life Sciences , Transportation and Water .

Key infrastructure projects include Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program , the National Transport Authority's BusConnects Dublin and BusConnects Cork programs, the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade and Cork County Council's M28 Motorway project .

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

Jacobs draws on global rail infrastructure delivery experience on programs like New York City's Grand Central Madison project , the U.K.'s Elizabeth line , Malaysia's Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit and Etihad Rail , one of the largest infrastructure efforts in the United Arab Emirates.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

