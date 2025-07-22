Global Airport Construction Project Insights Report, Q2 2025 Top 20 Projects Per Region - Middle East And North Africa Lead With $155.3 Billion, Surpassing North-East Asia And North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report on global airport construction projects for Q2 2025 reveals a pipeline worth $739.5 billion. The Middle East and North Africa lead with $155.3 billion in projects, followed by North-East Asia at $145.9 billion. With 77.6% in advanced stages, the sector shows significant growth potential.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Airport Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The global airport projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst in Q2 2025, is worth $739.5 billion. By region, Middle East and North Africa accounts for the largest portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at $155.3 billion, followed by North-East Asia, which has a pipeline value of $145.9 billion, and North America at $131.2 billion.

The pipeline of projects in the South-East Asia stands at $108.6 billion, $60.5 billion for Western Europe, $42.1 billion for South Asia, $30.3 billion for Eastern Europe, $24.5 billion for Australasia, $21.1 billion for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and $19.9 billion for Latin America. The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the advanced stages of development, with 77.6% of projects being in the pre-execution and execution phases - this amounts to $574.1 billion in total value.

