Global Airport Construction Project Insights Report, Q2 2025 Top 20 Projects Per Region - Middle East And North Africa Lead With $155.3 Billion, Surpassing North-East Asia And North America
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Airport Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
The global airport projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst in Q2 2025, is worth $739.5 billion. By region, Middle East and North Africa accounts for the largest portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at $155.3 billion, followed by North-East Asia, which has a pipeline value of $145.9 billion, and North America at $131.2 billion.
The pipeline of projects in the South-East Asia stands at $108.6 billion, $60.5 billion for Western Europe, $42.1 billion for South Asia, $30.3 billion for Eastern Europe, $24.5 billion for Australasia, $21.1 billion for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and $19.9 billion for Latin America. The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the advanced stages of development, with 77.6% of projects being in the pre-execution and execution phases - this amounts to $574.1 billion in total value.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the development of the airport construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment