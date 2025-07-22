Global Tunnel Construction Projects Insights Report, Q2 2025 The Top 20 Projects Per Region - Transport Infrastructure Leads With $1.2 Trillion, Water And Sewage Tunnels Follow At $137.5 Billion
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Tunnel Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, stands at $1.32 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall value of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.
The project pipeline includes tunneling works across a multitude of sectors, primarily road and railway development, water, and sewerage works, as well as major tunneling associated with power and oil and gas developments. The transport infrastructure sector, which includes the road and rail sectors, dominates the global pipeline of tunnel works, accounting for $1.2 trillion of the global project value; an 87.2% share. The construction of water and sewage tunnels accounts for the second-largest proportion of global project value, at $137.5 billion.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the development of the tunnel construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment