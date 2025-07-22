403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Kicks Off Tuesday on High Note
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock exchange kicked off Tuesday’s session with a modest gain, as the BIST 100 index rose by 0.2%, adding 21.24 points to reach 10,637.42 at the opening bell.
This slight uptick follows a strong performance on Monday, when the BIST 100 surged by 2.41%, closing at 10,616.18. Trading volume for the day hit 115 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $2.85 billion.
As of 10:10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 40.4190 against the US dollar, 47.2830 versus the euro, and 54.4950 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, gold prices reached $3,384.75 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $68.20 per barrel.
