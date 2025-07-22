403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye, Belarus Extend Visa-Free Travel for International Transport Operators
(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye and Belarus formalized changes to their visa exemption agreement, enhancing the allowance for international transport operators from a 90-day visa-free stay per year to 90 days within every 180-day period.
Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov represented Belarus in signing the protocol, while Türkiye’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Guclu Cem Isik signed on behalf of Türkiye.
The update modifies the existing Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement originally established on March 29, 2013, between the two countries.
The revised protocol specifically extends the visa exemption term for individuals engaged in international freight and passenger transport—including truck drivers and crew members of trains, civil aircraft, and ships—from 90 days within a year to 90 days within every 180-day timeframe.
Upon ratification, this protocol will grant drivers and crew operating freight vehicles, buses, civil aircraft, and sea vessels involved in cross-border cargo and passenger transport the right to stay visa-free in both Belarus and Türkiye for up to 90 days during any 180-day period.
During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Isik highlighted that the protocol was created following a joint appeal from the international transport associations of both countries and is anticipated to enhance commercial relations between the two nations.
The agreement will come into force once approved by the legislative bodies of both nations.
Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov represented Belarus in signing the protocol, while Türkiye’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Guclu Cem Isik signed on behalf of Türkiye.
The update modifies the existing Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement originally established on March 29, 2013, between the two countries.
The revised protocol specifically extends the visa exemption term for individuals engaged in international freight and passenger transport—including truck drivers and crew members of trains, civil aircraft, and ships—from 90 days within a year to 90 days within every 180-day timeframe.
Upon ratification, this protocol will grant drivers and crew operating freight vehicles, buses, civil aircraft, and sea vessels involved in cross-border cargo and passenger transport the right to stay visa-free in both Belarus and Türkiye for up to 90 days during any 180-day period.
During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Isik highlighted that the protocol was created following a joint appeal from the international transport associations of both countries and is anticipated to enhance commercial relations between the two nations.
The agreement will come into force once approved by the legislative bodies of both nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment