Seychelles And Bangladesh Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
On Monday 21st July 2025, the High Commissioner-designate of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Zokey Ahad, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, ahead of his official accreditation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.
Discussions centered around the conclusion of six Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), including one focused on the Blue Economy, a key sector which will be mutually beneficial for both countries.
The meeting also served as an opportunity for the two parties to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and to explore new avenues for cooperation in areas such as tourism, agriculture, trade, investment, and education.
Due to the size of the Bangladeshi community in Seychelles, both sides recognized the importance of appointing an Honorary Consul for Bangladesh in Seychelles to better serve and support the growing Bangladeshi community.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
