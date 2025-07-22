Crypto Market Faces Pause As Altcoin Flows Shift The Balance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data compiled from OKX and official exchange charts confirms the crypto market navigated modest turbulence over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin opened July 22, 2025, close to $117,450, trading in a constrained $116,200 to $118,200 range.
Market participants favored clarity over exuberance, with volume holding steady and daily change near zero percent. Solana stood out, climbing over 4% in the same session, while Ethereum and XRP retraced 2.6% and 1.8% respectively.
Litecoin and Dogecoin posted moderate losses, registering 3.2% and 4.3% declines. Exchange data registered a visible tilt in capital flows toward select altcoins, especially Solana , confirming a risk-on rotation by traders seeking short-term upside.
Bitcoin's underlying trends show strong market structure. The daily and four-hour chart analysis reveals the price maintains a position above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 63 on the daily chart, signifying neither an overbought nor oversold condition. On the four-hour timeframe, RSI eased to 46, reflecting a cooling of short-term momentum without material downside pressure.
Bollinger Bands on the daily chart tightened, indicating dampened volatility after a volatile week. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart lost some momentum but stays positive, signaling ongoing accumulation instead of outright distribution.
The Ichimoku Cloud offered continued support, as the price remained above the cloud on both observed timeframes. Technical signals did not show clear reversal patterns or breakout triggers in the short term.
Instead, both the one-day and four-hour Bitcoin charts indicate a prolonged consolidation, with resistance near $118,200 and support forming at $116,800. Volume data does not indicate any abnormal buying or selling pressure, further supporting the consolidation view.
Verified order book flows recorded a measured reduction in Bitcoin ETF inflows after consistent institutional accumulation in previous weeks.
Macroeconomic influences played a secondary role during the period, as traders primarily focused on regulatory clarity in the United States following recent legislative developments around stablecoins.
These developments encouraged moderate fund inflows to regulated crypto vehicles. However, the effect failed to catalyze outsized bullish moves, as participants instead rotated capital from Bitcoin into high-performing altcoins with demonstrably higher volatility profiles.
Solana's 4.1% rally drew market attention for its strong spot and derivatives volume, driven by rapid growth on its decentralized exchange protocols. Chainbase (C) and speculative tokens like CSKY surged, fueled by social sentiment and relatively low market liquidity.
In summary, the last 24 hours highlighted a risk rotation and market equilibrium phase. Advanced technical indicators and verified volume data support a picture of consolidation in Bitcoin, with specific altcoins absorbing surplus liquidity.
Market players watch for clear breakouts or reversals before committing more capital, as technical and macro conditions suggest patience remains a rational stance.
Key Market Performance (as of early July 1, 2025)
Coin
Last Price
24h Change
Market Cap
24h Volume
| Bitcoin (BTC)
| $117,274.76
| -0.9%
| $2.34T
| $1.47B
| Ethereum (ETH)
| $3,677.5
| -2.65%
| $445.03B
| $1.35B
| Solana (SOL)
| $196.07
| +4.14%
| $105.77B
| $445.18M
| XRP
| $3.4504
| -1.77%
| $205B
| $329.69M
| Litecoin (LTC)
| $115.53
| -3.15%
| $8.81B
| $31.35M
| Dogecoin (DOGE)
| $0.2633
| -4.26%
| $39.67B
| $154.76M
