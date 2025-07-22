New Delhi: Decades of Pakistan's proxy war have deeply affected Kashmiris. However, India has countered violence by focusing on people-oriented development, winning trust and advancing stability in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed notable progress and stability across various sectors, including infrastructure and education, whereas Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) continues to face ongoing instability.

The Union Territory boasts a robust education system, featuring 16 universities and 12 medical colleges, including institutions such as IIT Jammu and AIIMS Awantipora. In contrast, POJK has just six universities and a few medical facilities, limiting student opportunities.

India's unwavering commitment to development is evident in transformative projects across Jammu and Kashmir. Initiatives like the Zojila Tunnel, the four-lane Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, and the railway service connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country are revolutionising connectivity.

Furthermore, the Smart City project, thriving markets, foreign investments, and engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge and newly constructed tunnels on NH-44 are creating a modern and accessible infrastructure network.

These advancements have significantly improved the quality of life and driven regional growth. By contrast, infrastructure in POJK remains underdeveloped; for example, a key road project in Bandi Syedan has remained incomplete for 35 years, hindered by poor construction.

Kashmir's Billion-Dollar Leap Leaves POJK In The Shadows

J & K's GDP stands at approximately $20 billion, while POJK's GDP is estimated to be around $6 billion – a disparity that reflects the contrasting development trajectories of the two regions.

Women in Jammu and Kashmir benefit from progressive policies, participating actively in public life. In contrast, women in POJK and the broader society face restrictions on education, employment, and free expression, as the media remains tightly controlled by authorities.

A steady decline in militancy in recent years reflects the success of peace-building in Jammu and Kashmir. Conversely, POJK continues to face instability due to ISI-backed activities that impede regional development. Comparing Jammu and Kashmir with POJK highlights the irony that a nation seeking J & K has failed to nurture even the territory it controls.

This clear development disparity, now visible due to the internet, has prompted Kashmiris to reject Pakistan's destabilising policies and align with progress, peace, and a better future.

Growing calls for justice and condemnation of terrorism are emerging, with protests and candlelight vigils condemning the targeted killings of civilians. Kashmiris are reportedly tired of the violence and trauma associated with the conflict, and see Pakistan's actions as a betrayal of the Shimla Agreement, which aimed for peaceful resolution.

The targeting of non-local workers and off-duty police officers by militant groups has been widely condemned, with Kashmiris seeing these actions as a deliberate attempt to create and perpetuate conflict.

Demonstrations, including candlelight vigils, have been held to protest the violence and demand accountability, highlighting a shift in public sentiment, as in the aftermath of the brutal massacre of tourists in Pahalgam.

Pakistan's actions are being increasingly viewed as a violation of the Shimla Agreement, which aimed for the peaceful resolution of disputes, further eroding its standing in the region. The conflict has also taken a toll on Pakistan's economy, while security measures in the valley have increased, making it difficult for militants to operate.

Kashmir has remained relatively peaceful, resulting in increased tourism growth. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, a total of 753,856 tourists visited from January 1 to July 7, 2025, comprising 738,537 domestic and 15,319 international tourists. This reflects a significant increase compared to previous years, when annual tourist numbers rarely exceeded half a million.

Jammu and Kashmir's economy is highly dependent on tourism. The return of tourists to Kashmir, despite the Pahalgam attack, shows growing trust in the people of Kashmir and the administration.

Today, Kashmiris recognise the value of peace and progress, rejecting violence and focusing on building a secure future for the next generation.