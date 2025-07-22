Indian Army Receives First Batch Of Apache Helicopters From US, Hails 'Milestone Moment'
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Indian Army posted,“Indian Army inducts #Apache. Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.”
Notably, Indian Army received the first batch of Apache Helicopters after a delay of about 15 months, media reports said.
The development comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , in a telephone call with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, sought fast-tracking deliveries of the combat helicopters and GE F404 engines that will power India's LCA Tejas, the Indian Express said in a report.
India and the United States signed a $600 million deal to procure six additional Apache helicopters for the Army in 2020, following a contract to procure 22 helicopters for the Indian Air Force in 2015.All You Need to Know About Apache Helicopters
The AH-64E Apache is regarded as one of the world's most advanced attack helicopters, engineered for delivering precision strikes in hostile combat environments.
Built by US defence giant Boeing , the Apache is in active service with several leading militaries, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, and now India.
Armed with a formidable 30 mm chain gun, the Apache also carries laser- and radar-guided Hellfire missiles designed for precision targeting, alongside rocket pods capable of engaging multiple ground threats simultaneously.
A key feature is its Longbow radar, mounted atop the rotor, which enables the helicopter to detect, track, and prioritise targets - all while remaining hidden from direct enemy view.
