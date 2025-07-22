Geological Drilling Begins In Aghdara, Lachin And Baku Regions
Geological surveys and assessment works for non-metallic mineral resources are set to be carried out in several regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Geological Exploration Agency, operating under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has initiated relevant operations aimed at evaluating the potential of various natural deposits.
In the Aghdara district, exploration will focus on construction materials, while in Lachin, assessment works will target decorative stones in the Hoçaz, Ahnəzər, and Fingə areas.
Additionally, studies will be conducted on the geological-tectonic and engineering-geological conditions of Baku's Garachukhur-Zigh landslide zones, which have long posed environmental and safety concerns.
According to official data, drilling operations will be conducted in Category IV and VIII rocks, using core drilling with diameters of d-40 mm and 0-93 mm, depending on depth and site conditions.
The Geological Exploration Agency estimates that the total cost of the operations will amount to ₼120,089 ($70,640).
This initiative follows a recent move by the Agency to begin geological exploration for ferrous and non-ferrous metals in three liberated districts of Azerbaijan.
