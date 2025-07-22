Globe`s most explosive opposition turns strategic

403
(MENAFN) In mid-July, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made his first visit to China in nearly six years, signaling a cautious but significant move toward mending ties between Asia’s two largest powers. During his trip, Jaishankar held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing. While the visit did not result in any major breakthroughs, it marked an important step in reestablishing high-level dialogue and working toward normalizing relations. The timing is also symbolic, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, highlighting a delicate balance between slow rapprochement and persistent strategic rivalry.
Since 2019, Jaishankar has been a leading figure within India’s foreign policy establishment, advocating for pragmatic engagement with China and participation in multilateral forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. His visit reflects India’s broader efforts to recalibrate its strategy toward its complex northern neighbor.
The significance of Sino-Indian relations extends beyond their bilateral context. As the world’s two most populous nations and among its fastest-growing economies, China and India hold substantial sway within the Global South. Both countries’ capacity to manage their disputes while fostering cooperation will have far-reaching effects on both regional stability and the broader global order.
