Officers From Moi Participate In Interpol Training In France

Doha: A number of officers from the Ministry of Interior participated in an advanced training programme organised by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) at its headquarters in Lyon, France, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and enhance professional capabilities in the field of security.

The programme featured a series of specialised workshops and hands-on courses covering key topics in international security.

These included mechanisms of intergovernmental cooperation, information-sharing protocols, strategies for combating organized crime, and approaches to addressing transnational criminal activities.

The Ministry emphasised that the programme is designed to bolster the competencies and operational readiness of participating officers, while also reinforcing strategic partnerships between the MoI and international security bodies.