Unicapital Hosts Exclusive' Usapang Stocks' Webinar Featuring GT Capital Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 21, 2025 3:29 am - UTrade to host exclusive webinar spotlighting GT Capital Holdings and expert investment insights

Manila, Philippines (July 15, 2025)-With market volatility and global economic shifts affecting investor confidence, access to expert insights has become more essential than ever. That's why UTrade, the online stock trading platform of Unicapital, Inc., is hosting an exclusive webinar featuring GT Capital Holdings Inc. (PSE: GTCAP), one of the Philippines' most significant and most influential conglomerates.

The webinar, titled "Usapang Stocks," is scheduled for July 21, 2025, and will run from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM via Zoom.

Open only to UTrade clients, the event is part of UTrade's ongoing effort to provide value-added learning opportunities that support informed and strategic investing in the Philippine stock market.

GT Capital Holdings in Focus

Incorporated in 2007, GT Capital is one of the Philippines' most diversified conglomerates, with strategic interests in banking, automotive, real estate, infrastructure, insurance, and motorcycle financing.

Its portfolio includes established industry leaders such as Metrobank, Toyota Motor Philippines, Federal Land, AXA Philippines, Sumisho Motor Finance Corporation, and an investment in Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

As of the full year 2024, GT Capital reported a consolidated net income of ?28.8 billion. In Q1 2025 alone, its core net income rose 27% year-on-year to ?8.7 billion. The company has also doubled its dividend to ?6 per share, signaling strong financial health and investor confidence. Building on this momentum, GT Capital is set to share more insights in an upcoming webinar that covers GT Capital's business outlook, strategic direction, and sectoral performance. It aims to provide investors with an informed view into one of the Philippine Stock Exchange's most influential and consistently high-performing holding companies.



What's in it for Attendees?

This webinar is exclusive to UTrade clients, making it a highly focused session designed for investors serious about sharpening their market perspective. They'll gain:

- A deeper understanding of GT Capital's financial health and outlook.

- Firsthand information that goes beyond news headlines.

- Broader context to guide your portfolio decisions.

Attendees will also benefit from an interactive Q&A session featuring UTrade's research and technical analysts.

Built on Value: The Success of Past Sessions

UTrade's Usapang Stocks webinar series has become a trusted source of timely, in-depth market insights for both new and experienced investors. Previous sessions have spotlighted a diverse range of companies, including D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc. (DMW), Fruitas, and Alternergy (ALTER).

These webinars have helped investors understand everything from a company's growth strategy and value drivers to broader trends in sectors such as real estate, food and beverage, and renewable energy. Each session includes live Q&A sessions with analysts, providing participants with the opportunity to engage directly with market experts and company representatives.



Don't Miss Out

The July 21 session is available only to existing UTrade clients, who may register on Zoom. The platform also encourages the public to follow UTrade's official pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X for announcements and educational content.



About UTrade

UTrade by Unicapital Securities, Inc. is a full-featured online stock trading platform offering access to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Backed by over 30 years of market expertise from the Unicapital Group, UTrade combines powerful research, intuitive tools, and personalized support to help investors-from first-timers to pros-make confident trading decisions. UTrade clients enjoy access to exclusive market insights, webinars, and research reports, plus the convenience of mobile and desktop trading.

####