Thor Explorations Announces Maiden Drill Results At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire

Thor Explorations Announces Maiden Drill Results At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire
Figure 3: Guitry Drillhole Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Numerous high grades have been intersected in the primary zone over a 400m by 300m area. In the Southern Zone intersections such as 7m at 7.71 g/tAu in GURC25-227 and 5m at 12.65 g/tAu in GURC25-228 indicate that grades appear to increase at depth with most of the grades exceeding 5g/tAu being located in the fresh bedrock (Figure 4). This moderate to steep dipping lode attains an average true thickness of 9m which at these elevated gold grades forms an attractive open pit and underground target.
Figure 4: Guitry Cross Sections
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
In the Central Zone where assays are still pending, further drilling will be required to fully define the mineralisation. However, drillhole GURC25-221, which ended in grade, suggests the development of another lode. Assays are pending for several other holes including GURC25-232 and GURC25-233 which targeted this zone further to the east.
The Northern Zone is characterised by several narrow mineralised structures including 3m grading 14.50g/tAu which was intersected in drillhole GURC25-219 (Figure 4). Further drilling is planned to obtain a better understanding of the geometry of the mineralisation in this area.
Next Steps
- At the Krakouadiokro Prospect further systematic resource drilling is warranted. This drilling would comprise both infill and step-out drilling.
Drilling of the numerous geochemical anomalies at both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects that have, to date, been either untested or partially tested. Generative geochemical surveys along the north-east and to the south-west strike extents of the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects. These areas, which total approximately 10km of prospective strike, have either been partially sampled on 800m spaced lines or not sampled at all.
Commercial Terms
Further details can be found on the Company's website:
Qualified Person
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO
For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd Investor Relations
Email: ...
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Appendix 1
Guitry Drilling Results
(>5 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Depth
|Dip
|Azimuth
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Grade (g/tAu)
|True Width (m)
|GURC25-208
|240488
|605214
|224
|78
|-55
|225
|0
|14
|14.0
|2.59
|11.9
|GURC25-209
|240509
|605235
|233
|96
|-55
|225
|38
|42
|4.0
|6.87
|3.4
|GURC25-210
|240354
|605221
|211
|72
|-55
|226
|0
|10
|10.0
|0.62
|8.5
|GURC25-210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46
|57
|11.0
|1.07
|9.4
|GURC25-210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|59
|64
|5.0
|0.64
|4.3
|GURC25-211
|240375
|605242
|218
|102
|-55
|225
|0
|7
|7.0
|0.61
|6.0
|GURC25-211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|67
|73
|6.0
|0.35
|5.1
|GURC25-211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|81
|90
|9.0
|1.34
|7.7
|GURC25-212
|240467
|605405
|243
|72
|-55
|226
|2
|10
|8.0
|0.70
|6.8
|GURC25-212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25
|30
|5.0
|7.48
|4.3
|GURC25-212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|64
|69
|5.0
|0.32
|4.3
|GURC25-213
|240488
|605426
|242
|96
|-55
|225
|nsr
|
|
|
|0.0
|GURC25-214
|240603
|605396
|240
|78
|-54
|225
|57
|67
|10.0
|10.36
|8.5
|GURC25-215
|240619
|605418
|252
|102
|-54
|225
|70
|75
|5.0
|3.21
|4.3
|GURC25-216
|240640
|605358
|252
|66
|-56
|226
|45
|52
|7.0
|3.93
|6.0
|GURC25-216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|57
|62
|5.0
|0.37
|4.3
|GURC25-217
|240654
|605382
|237
|60
|-55
|225
|3
|8
|5.0
|1.05
|4.3
|GURC25-218
|240657
|605374
|264
|138
|-55
|225
|5
|15
|10.0
|0.54
|8.5
|GURC25-219
|240581
|605458
|245
|150
|-55
|225
|10
|20
|10.0
|0.97
|8.5
|GURC25-219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|82
|85
|3.0
|14.50
|2.6
|GURC25-220
|240524
|605393
|259
|108
|-55
|225
|2
|10
|8.0
|0.35
|6.8
|GURC25-220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|60
|64
|4.0
|1.65
|3.4
|GURC25-220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|86
|94
|8.0
|0.72
|6.8
|GURC25-221
|240500
|605382
|241
|84
|-55
|225
|0
|4
|4.0
|0.50
|3.4
|GURC25-221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|77
|84
|7.0
|7.11
|6.0
|GURC25-222
|240439
|605440
|245
|114
|-55
|225
|3
|8
|5.0
|2.38
|4.3
|GURC25-222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66
|69
|3.0
|2.50
|2.6
|GURC25-223
|240449
|605455
|239
|132
|-55
|225
|11
|14
|3.0
|0.93
|2.6
|GURC25-223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|43
|50
|7.0
|0.43
|6.0
|GURC25-223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|87
|92
|5.0
|3.17
|4.3
|GURC25-224
|240676
|605401
|245
|108
|-55
|225
|5
|9
|4.0
|0.40
|3.4
|GURC25-224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|80
|82
|2.0*
|16.90
|1.7
|GURC25-224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98
|97
|2.0*
|3.12
|1.7
|GURC25-225
|240690
|605347
|237
|120
|-55
|225
|7
|12
|5.0
|0.57
|4.4
|GURC25-226
|240674
|605333
|251
|108
|-55
|225
|nsr
|
|
|
|
|GURC25-227
|240397
|605263
|233
|144
|-55
|225
|0
|6
|6.0
|0.83
|5.1
|GURC25-227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114
|127
|13.0
|3.46
|11.0
|GURC25-228
|240528
|605258
|256
|108
|-55
|225
|0
|6
|6.0
|0.39
|5.1
|GURC25-228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69
|74
|5.0
|12.65
|4.3
|GURC25-229
|240496
|605289
|247
|114
|-55
|225
|0
|17
|17.0
|2.16
|14.5
|GURC25-230
|240573
|605381
|253
|156
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
|GURC25-231
|240565
|605358
|224
|160
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
|GURC25-232
|240599
|605321
|242
|144
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
|GURC25-233
|240614
|605341
|249
|120
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
|GURC25-234
|240647
|605433
|242
|150
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
|GURC25-235
|240443
|605385
|242
|144
|-55
|225
|pending
|
|
|
*Below Minimum Interval criteria
