Thor Explorations Announces Maiden Drill Results At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire

During May and June 2025, Thor completed an initial 3,000 metre (" m ") reverse circulation (" RC" ) drilling program at Guitry and has received initial assay results from the program. The objective of the program was to gain a better understanding of both the geometry and geological controls on gold mineralisation based on a new interpretation of the historic drilling results obtained by Endeavour Mining, the historical owner of the asset.

The assay results received to date from this drilling program include the following highlights:



Drillhole GURC25-208 - 14m at 2.59 grammes per tonne (" g/t ") of gold (" Au ") from surface

Drillhole GURC25-209 - 4m at 6.87 g/tAu from 38m

Drillhole GURC25-212 - 5m at 7.48 g/tAu from 5m

Drillhole GURC25-214 - 10m at 10.36g/t Au from 57m

Drillhole GURC25-216 - 7m at 3.93 g/tAu from 7m

Drillhole GURC25-219 - 3m at 14.50 g/tAu from 82m

Drillhole GURC25-221 - 13m at 3.46/t Au from 114m

Drillhole GURC25-227 - 7m at 7.71 g/tAu from 77m

Drillhole GURC25-228 - 5m at 12.65 g/tAu from 69m Drillhole GURC25-229 - 17m at 2.16 g/tAu from surface

Further exploration at the Krakouadiokro Prospect will include both infill and step-out drilling. Additionally, drilling will commence on numerous geochemical anomalies at both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects, many of which remain untested or only partially tested.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated :

"We are extremely pleased to report our first drilling results from Côte d'Ivoire. Guitry is an advanced exploration project which, when acquired, was characterised by numerous gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies that had only been partially drill tested with shallow drilling by the previous explorers. Our initial drilling program was designed based on our new interpretation, suggesting a different orientation of a number of parallel mineralised lodes.

"We are particularly encouraged that the drilling confirmed our new interpretation of the orientation of these mineralised lodes which remain open. We also successfully intersected previously untested deeper bedrock mineralisation which also remains open at depth.

"This is a great start to our drilling activities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Guitry Project has scope to grow from here and we continue to target our maiden resource in the country by the end of this year.

"We look forward to receiving the remaining assay results and are excited to return later this quarter following the rainy season to continue the next phase of drilling and also to kick off our maiden drilling program on our Marahui Project where we have been advancing exploration through the course of the year.

"As a country, Cote D'Ivoire is a West African gold mining and exploration success story that hosts over 30% of West Africa's greenstone belts and is proving to be an emerging region for world class gold discoveries. We are pleased with our low-cost entry into the country and believe these two permits provide an excellent platform from which to grow our activities in the country."

Introduction

The Guitry Project was acquired by Thor from Endeavour Mining Corporation (" Endeavour ") during 2024 for a total consideration of US$100,000 in cash and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty. The Project is located 220 kilometres (" km ") due west from Abidjan and covers 295 square kilometres (" km 2 ") of prospective Tehini (Birimian) Greenstone Belt comprising a north-easterly trending sequence of greywacke sediments and volcano-sedimentary schists and andesite with later granitic intrusive located to the north. The Tehini Greenstone Belt extends northwards into Burkina Faso where it hosts large gold deposits such as Hounde (5.2Moz) and Mana (2.3Moz). Early-stage exploration at Guitry completed by Endeavour Mining includes 7,672 soil samples and over 11,000m of drilling (Figure 1).







Figure 1: Guitry Gold Project Location Map

Two main prospects were defined by soil geochemistry: Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro. A broad gold in soil anomaly extends over a 8.5km north easterly trending zone with a continuous 5km long anomaly at Krakouadiokro (Figure 2). Follow up drilling at Krakouadiokro produced several significant drill intersections from relatively small area of drilling including. However, insufficient information was obtained regarding the geometry and extents of the primary gold mineralisation. Mineralisation appears to be open along strike to the southwest and northeast and down dip at the two main prospects.







Figure 2: Guitry Soil Geochemical Map

Drilling Results

Historically, most of the drilling intersected gold mineralisation in a near-surface flat-lying supergene horizon. Only limited drilling of the primary mineralisation at Krakouadiokro was carried out. The current program was designed based on a new interpretation of the orientation of what is understood to be several parallel mineralised lodes.

Since May 2025, Thor completed an initial RC drilling program of approximately 3,000 metres with the results for the initial holes received. All holes were oriented at an azimuth of 225o at a dip of 55 o.

Industry standard QAQC protocols were followed, and drill samples were collected, stored and transported under secured conditions. Drill samples were analysed by SGS Laboratories in Yamoussoukro using the FAA505 fire assay method (50-gram charge). The significant intersections from this program are listed in Table 1.

The current drilling area is located on the crest of a laterite-capped hill which overlies a north-east striking sequence of pelitic sedimentary (greywacke) rocks. These rocks are strongly weathered to a depth of about 30m from surface before transitioning into fresh bedrock. Primary gold mineralisation is developed within moderately to steep north-dipping zones in the south-west part of the drilling area. Towards the north-east the mineralised zones appear to be sub-vertical (Figure 4).

Table 1: Guitry Gold Project Significant Drilling Intersections

(>5 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m, all holes reported)