Elderly Man Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Central Kashmir's Chadoora
Officials said that the injured has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Magray, son of Ghulam Ahmad Magray, aged about 65 years and a resident of Badipora, Chadoora, reported news agency JKNS.
Soon after the blast, family members rushed the injured to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Nagam for treatment. However, doctors at SDH referred him to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced care, officials said.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.Read Also Video: Gas Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Khrew Woman, Infant Son Die In Cylinder Blast In J&K's Poonch
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment