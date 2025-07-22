Elderly Man Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Central Kashmir's Chadoora

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man sustained serious burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at his residence in Badipora, Chadoora area of Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

Officials said that the injured has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Magray, son of Ghulam Ahmad Magray, aged about 65 years and a resident of Badipora, Chadoora, reported news agency JKNS.

Soon after the blast, family members rushed the injured to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Nagam for treatment. However, doctors at SDH referred him to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced care, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

