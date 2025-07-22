Mindhyve.Aitm And Techmindset Africa Launch Arthurai To Advance AGI-Powered Education Across Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 5, 2025, between, Founder & CEO of MindHYVETM, and, Founder & Group CEO of TechMindset Africa. The partnership is designed to integrate MindHYVETM's decentralized agentic technologies into TechMindset Africa's AI learning ecosystem - including bootcamps, courseware, and interactive labs.

"This is more than a launch; it's a movement toward equitable AI access and next-gen capacity building," said Joan Mbesya. "We are honored to co-lead this with MindHYVETM, starting with our pilot deployment in Kenya."

Pilot Launch with Daystar University

As part of the launch, the first pilot has commenced with Daystar University , onboarding the initial cohort of 10 learners with the goal of institutional adoption across the university. This pilot will test real-time personalization and multilingual agentic learning via Ava-EducationTM , powered by ArthurAI.

"We're aligning closely with Daystar leadership to deepen engagement and scale," Joan added in a recent communication. "Our vision is to extend this model to more African institutions in alignment with the African Union's digital education agenda."

Scaling Across the Continent

ArthurAI aims to serve as a catalyst for continental AI literacy. The collaboration includes the establishment of AI Learning Hubs equipped with federated learning tools and ethical governance frameworks to support localized innovation at scale.

"We are thrilled to launch ArthurAI as a new paradigm for learning," said Bill Faruki. "This partnership exemplifies our shared vision to accelerate Africa-led AI ecosystems powered by open, agentic intelligence."

About MindHYVETM

MindHYVETM is a global leader in Agentic AI, engineering autonomous domain agents powered by its proprietary Ava-Series of large reasoning models:



Arthur → Ava-EducationTM (education)

Chiron → Ava-HealthcareTM (healthcare)

Justine → Ava-LegalTM (law and governance)

Eli → Ava-FinanceTM (finance and economics) Skyler → Ava-TechnologyTM (infrastructure and systems)

These agents operate not as reactive tools, but as intelligent collaborators, built to support national development, digital transformation, and strategic autonomy at scale.

