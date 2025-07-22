Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manipur: Displaced Families Begin Return, But Road To Healing Long


2025-07-22 02:00:59
Two years after ethnic violence tore through Manipur, Meitei families are returning to ruined homes in Kangchup, Imphal West. Over 50,000 were displaced in the 2023 clashes. While shelters and aid exist, true rehabilitation needs peace, security, and dignity. For many, rebuilding lives is only just beginning.

