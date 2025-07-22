Manipur: Displaced Families Begin Return, But Road To Healing Long

Two years after ethnic violence tore through Manipur, Meitei families are returning to ruined homes in Kangchup, Imphal West. Over 50,000 were displaced in the 2023 clashes. While shelters and aid exist, true rehabilitation needs peace, security, and dignity. For many, rebuilding lives is only just beginning.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.