Caught On Camera: Blinkit Delivery Man Urinates Inside Lift In Mumbai's Virar, Case Registered
A Blinkit delivery worker has been charged with urinating in the lift of a building in Virar West, Mumbai. After watching the CCTV tape, the building's occupants learnt about the occurrence. The incident occurred at the CD Gurudev Building in Virar West in Mumbai.
The video shows the delivery man carrying a package in his left hand as he enters the lift. He unzips his trousers and urinates on the front gate of the elevator, trying to hide his actions from the back-facing camera. He tries to hide his deed from the rear camera by unzipping his trousers in one corner.
He is then accused of peeing on the lift's entrance gate. The incident was discovered after building occupants saw a problem with the lift and looked at CCTV footage that plainly showed a man peeing while wearing a Blinkit jacket. The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon last week and came to light later in the day when residents noticed an unpleasant smell and unhygienic conditions inside the lift.
Blinkit delivery agent urinated in a Mumbai lift, caught on CCTVA Blinkit delivery agent urinated in a residential building lift in Virar West, Mumbai. CCTV footage revealed the act after a foul smell was noticed. Residents confronted the agent at Blinkit's local office and... twitter/qz0bbfaC0V
- X_Addicted (@AddictedbyX) July 22, 2025
The act appeared calculated, as he seemed aware of the camera's presence and tried to shield his actions.
After the incident, the residents confronted the accused at the Blinkit office, where he was allegedly beaten. After being turned over to the authorities, a complaint was made at the Virar West Bolinj authorities Station. During the confrontation, the accused was allegedly manhandled by some residents before being handed over to the police.
Blinkit has not yet released an official statement on the incident. However, the platform is expected to initiate internal action against the individual involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment