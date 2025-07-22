403
Visit Dubai and VOX Cinemas offer GCC moviegoers the chance to win an unforgettable Dubai trip
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 July 2025: Visit Dubai, in collaboration with VOX Cinemas, is giving five lucky moviegoers from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia the chance to experience a luxury getaway for two to Dubai.
Winners will be flown in Emirates Business Class to enjoy a front-row seat to the best of Dubai where every element is designed to deliver the perfect mix of excitement, comfort and five-star hospitality. From private helicopter tours and serene wellness treatments to fine dining restaurants and captivating entertainment, Dubai is a destination where minutes turn into memories.
Among the experiences is a heart-racing helicopter tour over iconic landmarks including Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah giving the lucky winners an unforgettable way to see Dubai, followed by a night at Dubai’s first permanent live show, La Perle. Inspired by Dubai’s rich history of pearl diving, La Perle is a breathtaking production that blends immersive theatre, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and cutting-edge special effects in a purpose-built aqua theatre at Al Habtoor City.
Having worked up an appetite, the winners will be treated to a dining experience at one of Dubai’s most sought-after restaurants. Whether it’s the Parisian elegance of Fouquet’s Dubai, the bold Latin American spirit of COYA, or the glamorous ambiance of Amelia Lounge, each offers a distinct flavour of the city’s world-class culinary scene.
For the duration of the two-night trip, winners will stay at a five-star hotel where they will enjoy exclusive spa treatments to relax and unwind. Handpicked for them from a selection of standout properties including Atlantis The Royal; Atlantis, The Palm; Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City; Al Habtoor Palace or Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, each hotel promises world-class service and exceptional comfort.
How to enter:
Film fans must scan the QR code shown on the big screen after the official Visit Dubai short film plays during previews at VOX Cinemas to enter the competition and stand a chance to win.
The competition runs until 30th July 2025. Winners will be announced in August and will have three months to claim their prize.
Hotel and dining venues will be assigned closer to the trip, with each winner enjoying a unique combination of experiences.
