U.S. Releases Pages on MLK Assassination
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, made public more than 230,000 pages of files connected to the murder of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The announcement marks a major step in revealing long-sought details about the case.
According to Gabbard, "The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination," a statement she shared on the social media platform X.
This extensive release is the outcome of collaboration between multiple federal bodies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the National Archives.
It fulfills a directive issued by President Donald Trump, which demanded complete transparency around the killings of Dr. King, former President John F. Kennedy (JFK), and Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK).
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was gunned down on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 at the time.
Although James Earl Ray confessed to the crime and received a 99-year prison sentence, many uncertainties and conspiracy theories continue to linger around the incident.
In her official remarks, Gabbard emphasized that the public has waited nearly six decades to access the "full scope" of the federal probe into King's death.
She added, “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support.”
